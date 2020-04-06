Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SKY stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Skyline has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. Skyline’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after buying an additional 88,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,152,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,681 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

