Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Skechers USA were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Skechers USA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Skechers USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

