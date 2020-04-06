SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE stock opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $158,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.