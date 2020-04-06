Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.