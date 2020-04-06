Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.00 ($137.21).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €81.04 ($94.23) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.01. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

