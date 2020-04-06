Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.00 ($74.42).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €62.30 ($72.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.27 million and a PE ratio of -22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.53. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a one year high of €61.20 ($71.16).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

