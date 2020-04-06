Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFL. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ship Finance International by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ship Finance International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19. Ship Finance International Limited has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DNB Markets cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

