Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,295,000 after purchasing an additional 272,725 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,305,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,041,000 after purchasing an additional 134,133 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

