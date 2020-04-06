Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $1.59 on Thursday.

Get Saracen Mineral alerts:

About Saracen Mineral

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Saracen Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saracen Mineral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.