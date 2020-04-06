Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.39 ($48.13).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €35.25 ($40.99) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.42. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

