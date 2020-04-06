Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMW. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.35 ($77.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €46.89 ($54.52) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

