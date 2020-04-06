Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RKET has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.25 ($24.71) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.85 ($30.06).

Rocket Internet stock opened at €18.50 ($21.51) on Friday. Rocket Internet has a fifty-two week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of €26.14 ($30.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.86.

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

