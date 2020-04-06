Robert W. Baird Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Neutral

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.
ONEW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $18.40.
In other news, Director John Troiano acquired 28,793 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $262,880.09.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
