Robert W. Baird Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Neutral

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano acquired 28,793 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $262,880.09.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

