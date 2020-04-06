Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $202.00 to $201.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Public Storage had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/26/2020 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $254.00.

3/6/2020 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $245.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $266.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Public Storage had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

PSA stock opened at $194.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.