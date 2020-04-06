Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/2/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $202.00 to $201.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2020 – Public Storage had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.
- 3/26/2020 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2020 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $254.00.
- 3/6/2020 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $245.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2020 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $266.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2020 – Public Storage had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
PSA stock opened at $194.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
