Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AON (AON)

AON (NYSE: AON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – AON had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $265.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – AON was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/17/2020 – AON had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $186.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – AON was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – AON had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $213.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – AON had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – AON was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $154.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

Get Aon PLC alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aon PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aon PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.