Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 218,000 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

