Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 124,026 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 74.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 598,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 28.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,810.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 400,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 107.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 111,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCO opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $218.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.78. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

