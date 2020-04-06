Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 21,200 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PQ Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in PQ Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PQ Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PQ Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. PQ Group’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PQG shares. CL King started coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag bought 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $556,400.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

