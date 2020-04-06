Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 10,100 Shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.20% of Friedman Industries worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $135,100 over the last ninety days.

FRD stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.