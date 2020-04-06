Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

TCO opened at $42.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

