Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Helios Technologies worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from to in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.