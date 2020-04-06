Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Superior Group of Companies worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.