Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Tuniu Corp has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Tuniu Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

