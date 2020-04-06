Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Luther Burbank worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

NASDAQ LBC opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank Corp has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $503.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.