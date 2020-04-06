Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,399.74 ($84.18).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,220 ($81.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,991.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,081.99. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

