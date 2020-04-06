Reach (LON:RCH) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Reach (LON:RCH)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Reach from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 97 ($1.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $274.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.46. Reach has a 12 month low of GBX 60.70 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.86 ($2.46).

Reach (LON:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

