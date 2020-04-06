Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,056 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,524 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,054,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,486,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 744.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 143,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 142,218 shares during the period.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,953 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of RARX stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

