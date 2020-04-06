Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,662 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $987.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Middlesex Water news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,178.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

