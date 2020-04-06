Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 556.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $9.83 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

