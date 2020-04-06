Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,173 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Skyline were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Skyline by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Skyline by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Skyline by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,802.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

