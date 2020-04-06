Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.18. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP David J. Venturella purchased 6,574 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $97,623.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 526,637 shares of company stock worth $8,691,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

