Raymond James & Associates Has $540,000 Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

