Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

