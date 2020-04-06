Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,797 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $690,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

