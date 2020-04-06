Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Noah by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Noah by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 138,864 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noah alerts:

NYSE NOAH opened at $22.80 on Monday. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.