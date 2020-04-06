Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 416,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

NIO opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

