Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ING Groep by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ING Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

ING opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

