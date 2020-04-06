Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $147,747,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 919,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,652,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,136,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 218,641 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

