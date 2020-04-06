Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 181.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $237,845,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $11,301,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $154.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Stephens decreased their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

