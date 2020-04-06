Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after buying an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.30 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.64.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.