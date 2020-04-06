Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 986 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $118.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57.

