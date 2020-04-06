Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,639 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI opened at $5.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.81. CNH Industrial NV has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

