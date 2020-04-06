Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 170 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,020,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

