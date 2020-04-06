Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 285.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT opened at $37.08 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

