Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $95,000 in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of QD stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $492.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.37. Qudian Inc – has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $277.45 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.