Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $19,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

