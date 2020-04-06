Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Loews Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders have bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.31%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.