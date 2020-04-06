Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,645,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 355,571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after buying an additional 93,788 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $36.06 on Monday. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.