Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

IP opened at $29.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

