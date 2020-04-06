Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 335 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

